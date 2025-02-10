Seven Terrorists Killed in D.I. Khan, North Waziristan Operations: ISPR

Peshawar/Dera Ismail Khan (February 10, 2025): Seven terrorists were killed, and one soldier was martyred in separate security operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the military’s media wing, ISPR.

In an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Maddi area of Dera Ismail Khan, three terrorists were killed, and two were wounded. Sources stated that the militants were experts in making improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and were involved in multiple acts of terrorism. A search operation is underway to track their accomplices.

Another operation in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, resulted in the killing of four terrorists and injuries to three others. Security forces have launched a sanitization operation to eliminate any remaining threats.

In Hassan Khel, near the border of Peshawar and Kohat, a soldier was martyred, and three others were injured in an exchange of fire with terrorists. Reports suggest casualties among banned TTP militants, though official confirmation is awaited.

In a separate incident in Bannu, armed men kidnapped and killed a police constable and a civilian over a personal dispute. The captors filmed the execution and shared it on social media, but its authenticity remains unverified.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the security forces for their successful operations against terrorists in the region.

Source: Dawn News