Seven year-old boy raped before killed in Bhakkar

F.P. Report

BHAKKAR: A seven-year-old boy was raped and later he was brutally killed in Kotla Jam area of Bhakkar.

According to reports, the unidentified criminal threw parts of the child’s body at various places.

Earlier on December 13, the boy had gone missing after he went to school. Police initially showed apathy but later registered the case after the news was broadcasted by media.

Medical report suggests that Habib was cruelly raped and later killed two or three days before the body was found.

The bereaved parents are seeking justice for their innocent son however; the police have neither been able to arrest the culprits nor recover the head and arms of the minor boy after the passage of 21 days.

Lahore High Court (LHC) has taken suo motu notice of the incident.