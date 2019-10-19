Seven years old girl raped by her school watchman

Rifaqat Ullah Razarwal

CHARSADDA: A minor girl was allegedly raped by her school watchman at his residence in Khanmahe here on Friday, the girl’s father has alleged.

A First Information Report (FIR) of the incident has been registered under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code at Khanmahi’s Police Station on the father complaint.

A medical examination of the child is being conducted.

The father, who is a farmer, stated in his complaint that last day when he came home after Friday Prayer so his 7-years-old daughter told him that they have a bellyache, upon asking, the child revealed that ‘she had been subjected to rape by her school watchman’.

After registration of the case, police arrested the suspect who will produce in the court today.

A report released by NGO Sahil in April revealed that reported cases of child abuse increased by 11 per cent in the year 2018 compared to 2017, with more than 10 children suffering some form of abuse every day in Pakistan last year.

The report, titled ‘Cruel Numbers 2018’, found that a total of 3,832 child abuse cases were reported by newspapers in all four provinces as well as Islamabad, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. In comparison, 3,445 such incidents were reported from January to December 2017.

The report found that most of the perpetrators knew the family or the children and were ranked the highest in the list of abusers. Out of the total reported cases, there were 1,787 cases where the abusers were acquainted with the child or his/her family.