Seventh round of US-Taliban talks to begin tomorrow

KABUL (Ariana News): The seventh round of talks between the United States and the Taliban group will begin tomorrow in Doha, the capital city of Qatar.

Both sides are supposed to counsel on the conflicting issues in this round of talks.

According to the familiar sources with the negotiations, the withdrawal of foreigner forces from Afghanistan and ensuring Afghanistan not to be a threat to other countries in the world are the main topics of the negotiations.

At the same time, there are high expectations in Kabul from this round of talks between the U.S. and the Taliban.

“Almost all described this negotiation important. We hope it solves the problems between the United States and the Taliban,” said Hamayoun Jareer, an official of the ‘Hiz-e-Islami’ party.

On the other hand, there is also pessimism regarding the dialogue.

“If the U.S. and the Taliban do not reach to an agreement, there are possibilities of a deadlock formation in the process,” said Nazar Mohammad Motmaein, a pro-Taliban analyst.

Meanwhile, the sources say that that the Secretary of the U.S. Department of State has convinced the government and senior politicians in his trip to Kabul that a peace agreement to be achieved before the upcoming presidential election.

“The United States has stressed that the peace agreement to be achieved before the election and Afghans have agreed on this. We expect that this round of talks has positive outcomes,” said Ahmadullah Alizai, the Chief of the ‘Bonyad-e-Jadeed Afghanistan’ political party.

Previously, Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, has said in a tweet that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.