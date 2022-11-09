Several cities witness pro-Pak Army rallies

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Rallies were taken out Wednesday in Jhelum and Dera Bugti to show solidarity with Pakistan Army.

A Rally in the favor of Pak-Army was held from Akram Shaheed Park to the Shaandar chowk in which the participants held placards and printed flexes to show their support with the army in Jhelum.

A display of messages showing solidarity with the Army and Inter-Services Intelligence ISI on the placards and flexes along with great sloganeering was seen in the Jhelum rally.

A large number of the general public and trader community gathered to show their love for the Army and ISI.

In Dera Bugti, the tribal leaders took out a rally to show their support with the Army and ISI from the Pakistan House which ended at the Allah Waali Chowk in the Sui District.

The participants were carrying placards with slogans in favor of Pakistan Army. (NNI)