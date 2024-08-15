Several flights from Karachi Airport cancelled

F.P. Report

KARACHI: A number of flights from Karachi Airport were cancelled on Thursday due to technical and operational reasons.

According to schedule, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-306 from Karachi to Lahore was cancelled.

Moreover, PIA flight PK-536 from Karachi to Sukkur was also cancelled while SereneAir flight ER-504 from Karachi to Islamabad has been cancelled.

Karachi to Islamabad AirBlue flight PA-200 has been cancelled while Karachi to Lahore SereneAir flights ER-522 and ER-524 have also been cancelled.

PIA flight PK-310 from Karachi was cancelled while AirSial flights PF-143 and PF-145 of Karachi-Lahore have also been cancelled.

Karachi to Multan PIA flight PK-330 was delayed by seven hours while Karachi to Gwadar PIA flight PK-503 was cancelled.