Several highways reopen after heavy snowfall

KABUL (TOLONews): The Ministry of Public Works stated that several highways in the country have been reopened to traffic after being closed for nearly two days.

According to the ministry, these highways were blocked due to heavy snowfall, and some, like the Salang Pass, have been reopened exclusively for passenger vehicles.

Mohammad Ashraf Haqshenas, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Works, mentioned that the Salang highway has not been fully cleared yet, and efforts to completely reopen it are still ongoing.

The ministry’s spokesperson further said: “The Salang Pass, which had been closed to traffic since yesterday due to snowfall, storms, and limited visibility, has fortunately been partially reopened for high-speed passenger vehicles this afternoon, thanks to the efforts of the Salang Preservation and Maintenance Department staff.”

Some citizens said that highway closures create significant difficulties for them and urge officials to address such incidents promptly.

“Several roads in Ghazni and Bamyan have been blocked due to snowfall, causing problems for people,” said Azizullah Qaderi, a resident of Ghazni province.

“We urge the authorities to clear the roads and ensure that people do not suffer casualties in such incidents,” said Sayed Enayatullah, another resident of Ghazni.

Meanwhile, some truck drivers, concerned about the spoilage of commercial goods, report that they have been waiting for days on transit routes, particularly at the Salang Pass, for the roads to reopen.

“It has been snowing, and the road has been blocked for four days. Our request to the head of Salang is to reopen the route and allow vehicles to pass,” said Gul Zaman, one of the truck drivers.

The Ministry of Public Works has urged drivers and passengers traveling through newly reopened routes to carry winter equipment and necessary gear for safe travel.