Several int’l, domestic flights cancelled, delayed at Karachi Airport

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Flight schedule again affected due to technical and operational reasons as 10 domestic and international private and PIA flights were cancelled while two were delayed at Karachi Airport.

According to flight schedule PIA flight PK-304 from Karachi to Lahore will depart at 4 pm after a delay of two hours, while PIA flight PK-308,368 from Karachi to Islamabad has been cancelled.

Moreover, SereneAir flight ER-522 from Karachi to Lahore has been called off while SereneAir flight ER-502 from Karachi to Islamabad has also been cancelled.

Further, Karachi to Islamabad AirSial flights PF-125, 123, 143 was cancelled while Karachi to Islamabad AirBlue flight PA-200 delayed by one hour.

Likewise, PIA flight PK-308,368 from Karachi to Islamabad was cancelled while Thai Airways flight TG-342 from Karachi to Bangkok Thai has also been suspended.

Air China flight CA-946 from Karachi to Beijing has been cancelled while Flynas flight XY-638 from Karachi to Jeddah has also been deferred.