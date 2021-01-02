Several ministers will lose job soon: Nasir

Sher Afzal

KARACHI: On Saturday, Provincial Minister for Information, Local Government, Forest and Religious Affairs Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has grilled the Pakistan Tehreek-E-Insaf saying that PTI ministers who dreamt of rift within Pakistan Democratic Movement were disappointed.

While expressing his views, he added that the PPP and other opposition parties would accomplish their democratic goals with the support of the people and added that soon country would be successful in getting liberation from of current incompetent rulers.

The Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the PDM leadership appreciated the stand and suggestions of the Pakistan People’s Party.

While commenting on the PTI government he added that, ‘How can we give walk over to PTI’s inefficient government and leave political scenario open for them’, he stated. The Provincial Minister of view that Bye – polls and Senate elections were part of political process.

He further said that Imran Khan’s statement that a conspiracy was being hatched against him was very meaningful. He demanded that Prime Minister should disclose the names of the ministers who were conspiring against him.

Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that many PTI ministers aspiring for the PM’s slot were being targeted and that the Prime Minister had deputed his spokespersons and ministers to insult and abuse the political opponents instead of public service delivery.

In addition to this he further commented that PTI ministers who were not following instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan for abusing their opponents, were being considered as conspirators.

The Provincial Minister for Information also made a predictions stating that some spokespersons and ministers were going to lose their jobs in the first month of the year.