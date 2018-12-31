Several Nangarhar’s villages cleared of insurgents

Monitoring Desk

JALALABAD: A number of villages have been cleared of militants’ presence as a result of an ongoing clearing operation in Ghanikhel district of eastern Nangarhar province, the Afghan military said Sunday.

The still ongoing operation codenamed “Qahr-i-Selab” (Number 20) was launched four days ago, said 201st Selab Military Corps’s spokesman Maj. Mohammad Haroon Yousufzai.

He told Pajhwok Afghan News the Afghan National Army (ANA)-led operation was supported by border, pubic order police and intelligence personnel.

Yousafzai said the operation was aimed at suppressing militants’ activities and paving the ground for establishing government’s writ and ensuring security for the next presidential election. During the ongoing operation, some weapons were also sized, he concluded

Some residents expressed their happiness over the clearing operation in their areas. Gul Mohammad, a resident of the area, said they were ready to guard areas cleared of insurgents on their own. (Pajhwok)