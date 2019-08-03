Several options being pursued to promote tourism

F.P. Report

ASTORE: The Provincial Government of Gilgit-Baltistan is pursuing a multi-pronged strategy to promote tourism and exploring new tourist sites, says Assistant Director Tourism Rahat Ali. Talking to media persons, he said Gilgit-Baltistan is blessed with amazing natural beauty and the government is working on several options to promote tourism.

He said that the department had been in touch with several companies and firms of country to develop and promote tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan. He was of the opinion that this particular sector could contribute massively to national kitty, if proper attention was given to it.