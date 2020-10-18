Several shops gutted as fire erupted at Lahore’s Hafeez Center

F.P. Report

LAHORE: A massive fire on early Sunday has been erupted at shopping plaza Hafeez Center in Lahore’s Gulberg area.

According to details, the blaze has gutted several shops and reduced valuable items worth millions of rupees to ashes.

Ten fire tenders are busy in dousing the fire while security personnel and rescue teams have also arrived at the spot to deal with this emergency situation.

Police officers are also trying to rescue dozens of workers who are stranded on the roof of the plaza due to the fire.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the fire and formed an inquiry team under the supervision of Lahore DC. He has also sought report on the mishap in 24 hours.