Severe cold weather continues to torment country with minus 21 C in Skardu

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Dense fog is prevailing in Islamabad, most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh and in a few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Meteorological Department has said in its weather report on Sunday.

According to the weather office today Skardu remained the coldest place in Pakistan with record minus 21°C.

Weather remained cold and dry elsewhere in the country while very cold in upper areas, the met office report said.

In Punjab dense fog has made the driving very difficult as several sections of the motorway were closed for traffic due to poor visibility. Lahore, Gujranawala, Gujrat, Narowal, Sargodha, Layyah, Bhakar, Khusab, Mianwali, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, T.T Singh, Hafizabad, Jhang, Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, D.G Khan and Rajanpur were engulfed by the fog in the night and morning.

In upper Sindh moderate to dense fog prevailed in Sukkur, Larkana, Rohri, Padidan and Jacobabad during morning and night hours. Cold and dry weather is reported elsewhere in the province.

The foggy weather has also caused delays in train and flight schedules across the country.

According to the weather office today’s lowest minimum temperatures in the country were recorded at Skardu with record minus 21°C, Gupis, Bagrote minus 12°C, Astore minus 11°Celsius, Gilgit minus 07°C, Kalam and Kalat minus 05°Celsius.