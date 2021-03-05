Sevmash Shipyard to lay down two nuclear-powered submarines

F.P Report

MOSCOW: According to the sources revealed on Friday, the Sevmash Shipyard in Russia’s northwest will lay down the improved Project 955A (Borei-A) strategic nuclear-powered missile-carrying submarines Dmitry Donskoi and Knyaz Potyomkin in May this year.

While giving out more details, the source informed that “The strategic subs, the new Dmitry Donskoi and the Knyaz Potyomkin will be laid down at the Sevmash by Victory Day on May 9, 2021.”

As the source said, the contract on the subs’ construction was signed in 2020. The submarines are scheduled to be delivered to the Russian Navy in 2026 and 2027. Each submarine will carry 16 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), it added.

Mentioning the project, it remarked that the Project 941 Akula-class nuclear-powered submarine Dmitry Donskoi that has for long been called the world’s largest submarine is still operational in the Russian Navy. This sub was used to test-fire Bulava ICBMs.

The Russian Navy currently operates four Project 955/Project 955A strategic missile-carrying submarines, it mentioned.

Project 955A submarine Knyaz Oleg is due to be delivered to the Navy this year. Three more submarines of this Project are being built at the Sevmash Shipyard (part of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation), it stated.