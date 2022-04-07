Sexual violence in America

The US Deputy Secretary of Defense, Kathleen H. Hicks has said that the US military and higher education communities have much to learn from one another in preventing sexual assault and sexual harassment. She was speaking virtually at the National Discussion on Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment at America’s Colleges, Universities, and Service Academies. According to Hicks, combating sexual assault and sexual harassment in the military is a high priority for the Department of Defense and Secretary Austin had established an independent review committee last year to advance efforts to counter military sexual assault and harassment in the US military. She said that this independent body of experts from across the department has produced an evidence-based, comprehensive report with more than 80 recommendations, which are being implemented by the Department.

Sexual violence and sexual harassment are a global curse that exists less or more in all communities and nations across the world and no nation has an exemption from it. The United States has a liberal society, which not only conferred full freedom to its citizens men and women to live their lives according to their faith and desire at the same it has formulated strict legislation to prevent bullying, coercion, sexual assault, and sexual harassment in American society. According to the report, one out of every six American women has been the victim of attempted or complete rape during her lifetime and figures stand at 14.8 % completed and 2.4 % attempted in the past year. While 3 percent of American men have experienced an attempted or complete rape in their lifetime. According to the US National Crime Victimization Survey, the ratio of the victims of rape remained 90:10 in respect of women and men while military cases stood at 18,900 per year as compared to 433, 648 rape incidents in the general public. The US government, civil society, and military are continuously working to put a cap on the rising trend of sexual violence and harassment in American society, however, such efforts are less likely to pause this evil until America keeps the honey apart from the wasps.