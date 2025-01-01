Shab-e-Barat being observed with devotion across Pakistan

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan is observing Shab-e-Barat tonight with deep religious fervor as mosques across the country remain illuminated and filled with worshippers offering special prayers, Quranic recitations, and listening to sermons on divine mercy and forgiveness.

Religious scholars are emphasizing the significance of seeking Allah’s blessings on this sacred night, also known as the Night of Forgiveness. Many people are visiting the graves of their loved ones to pray for their souls, while others are distributing sweets and food among neighbors and the underprivileged, embodying the spirit of charity.

To facilitate worshippers, the Sindh government has declared a holiday for all public and private educational institutions on Friday, February 14.

Shab-e-Barat falls on the 15th of Shaban in the Islamic calendar. The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee had earlier confirmed the sighting of the Shaban moon on January 30, marking today as the auspicious night of blessings.

As the night continues, the faithful remain engaged in prayers, seeking forgiveness and divine mercy, reflecting the true essence of Shab-e-Barat.