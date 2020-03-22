Shab-e-Meraj gatherings banned in Punjab

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Punjab government has banned Shab-e-Meraj gatherings in mosques throughout the province in wake of the coronavirus spread.

In a notification issued by the Punjab Auqaf Department, people have been asked to stay at home and pray.

The Auqaf Department also sent the directive to Khateebs of Data Darbar mosque, Badshahi Masjid and all its zonal directors for implementation. Punjab Government’s Muttahida Ulema Board also appealed the people to refrain from attending gatherings.