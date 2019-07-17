Shabbar Zaidi urges countrymen to file tax returns timely to avoid difficulties

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi has urged the countrymen to file return in the larger interest of the country’s economy.

This he said on Wednesday while issuing a statement from Islamabad. Zaidi reiterated it is compulsory for those to file tax returns, who own a house larger than five hundred square yards or a vehicle over 1000cc.

He added that the last date for filing tax returns for the year 2018 has been extended till August 2.

Zaidi urged the people to benefit from this opportunity and file their tax returns timely to avoid difficulties.

The chairman FBR, said that according to Clause 181 AA of The Income Tax Ordinance 2001, it is imperative for the commercial and industrial gas and electricity consumers to become part of the Active Taxpayers List (ATL).