Shabbir Iqbal wins 10th Chairman JCSC Open Golf Championship

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Shabbir Iqbal won the10th Chairman JCSC Open Golf Championship 2018 with the gross 202 (68, 65, 69) at Margalla Green Golf Club Islamabad. Muhammad Munir with the gross 203 (65, 73, 65) remains runner up.

General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee was the chief guest at the closing and prize distribution ceremony of the Championship at PAF Golf Club, Islamabad. Air Marshal Arshad Malik, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was also present at the occasion.

The event continued from 18 to 21 October, 2018. The tournament was open to participants in professionals, senior professionals, amateurs, ladies and junior categories. The event attracted more than 400 golfers from across the country in all categories.

Ghazanfar Mahmood won the Amateur category, while Umair Saleem won senior Amateur category title. Junior Category title was won by Master Irtaza and Malik Muhammad Afsar won The Senior category. Muhammad Akram won in Senior Pro, while Gul Hassan in Junior Pro. Mrs Tahira Nazir won the Ladies Amateur title of the championship.

General Zubair Mahmood Hayat appreciated the participants for proving their skills while providing entertainment to the golf enthusiasts in Pakistan. CJCSC congratulated the winners for their remarkable success.

He paid special gratitude to the sponsors and media for their support to the game of Golf. He also applauded the efforts of Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force and Services Sports Control Board for smooth conduct of the Championship.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of Civil and Military dignitaries and Golfers from across the country.

Advertisements