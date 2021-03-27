Shabbir takes the lead on Day 3 in 10th Rashid D Habib Golf

F.P. Report

Karachi: Pakistan’s ace golfer Muhammad Shabbir takes lead on the third day of Bank Al Habib’s 10th Rashid D Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament 2021 here Saturday at Karachi Golf Club.

On Day 3, Pakistan’s No. 1 golfer Muhammad Shabbir carded 66 with total of 204 12 under par. Muhammad Ashfaq and Taimoor Khan are jointly following him with 208 eight under par. Defending champion Matloob Ahmed, who was far behind holding 29th position on day two, achieved impressive score of 64 and is at fourth with his improved 210 six under par. Day two’s joint leader Hamza Amin is at eighth with 212 four under par.

Meanwhile, Round 1 of the senior professional category was also played on Saturday. Tahir Naseem is leading on Day 1 with 68 four under par. Abdul Jabbar is holding second lead with 71 one under par, while Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdul Waheed and Irfan Memon are jointly following them with at par 72. Out of the total 22 golfers in this category, 16 have qualified for the final rounds.

In the junior professional category, 12 golfers competed. Abdul Wadood and Akash are jointly leading with at par 72. Muhammad Saqib, Nabeel and Shahzeb Khan are following in second place with 78 six over par. After first day’s cut, 10 will play the final round on Sunday.

Even after round three conclusion the 1300cc Toyota car is still awaiting for the lucky golfer to achieve hole-in-one. The final round of the tournament will be played today (Sunday). This year, the main tournament is being played over 72 holes with a cut over final two days as per Pakistan Golf Federation’s (PGF) rules.