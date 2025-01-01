Shadab Khan likely to miss Asia Cup 2025 due to shoulder injury

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan T20 vice-captain Shadab Khan is likely to miss the Asia Cup 2025 due to a shoulder injury.

The all-rounder, who underwent shoulder surgery in the UK in July, missed the series against Bangladesh and is also absent from the ongoing West Indies tour.

According to medical experts, Shadab requires at least three months for complete recovery, meaning he will likely regain full fitness by October 2025.

The Asia Cup is scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28, with Pakistan set to play its first match against Oman on September 12 and the highly anticipated Pakistan-India clash on September 14.

The PCB has not yet announced a replacement or any changes in the vice-captaincy role for the tournament.