Shafqat Ali Khan ‘appointed’ new Foreign Office spokesman

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Shafqat Ali Khan has been appointed as new spokesman of the Foreign Office, replacing Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

Shafqat Ali Khan has been discharging his duties as additional secretary for Europe in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the moment, the sources said.

Shafqat Ali Khan had already served as Pakistan’s ambassador to Poland and Russia.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, who is currently serving as spokesperson of Foreign Office, has recently been appointed as Pakistan’s ambassador to France.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch is currently the spokesperson and Additional Foreign Secretary (Strategic Communications Division and Public Diplomacy), Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Prior to her current position, she served as Ambassador of Pakistan to the Republic of Korea (2020-2021) and as Minister/Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Pakistan in China (2015-2020).

She has also worked as Counselor for Political Affairs at the Embassy of Pakistan, Washington DC (2006-2011) and as Second Secretary at the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations, Geneva (1999-2002).

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad she served as Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia & Pacific), Director (America), Director (Security Council and Human Rights) and Director (Strategic Planning).

During 2014-2015, Baloch served as Director (Academic Programme) and later as Acting Director General of the Foreign Service Academy Islamabad.