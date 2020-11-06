Shafqat emphasizes over standardization of exam system

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has directed the secretary IBBC to work on standardization and modernization of examination system.

He was talking to the newly appointed Secretary Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah who called him at his office.

Shafqat Mahmood also emphasized over improving the quality of service delivery at IBCC and developing an effective mechanism on modern lines to update the students about the status of their applications. The minister was also apprised by new initiatives to facilitate the students.

The Secretary IBCC informed that number of bank branches had been increased from 280 to 1400 across the country for deposit of IBCC fee.