Shafqat Mahmood says O Level exams to be held after May 15

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has announced that the O Level examinations will now take place after May 15 and the A Level exams will be held as per the old schedule.

Cambridge International Examinations also announced on Thursday that the O level exams will take place from May 15, while A level exams will be held as “timetabled”.

“Cambridge International AS and A Levels to go ahead as timetabled, O Levels and IGCSEs to take place from May 15,” read a statement.

The UK board said that they are “working hard to support efforts by schools and authorities in Pakistan to keep the students safe and help them” continue their education amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The board had said that it was working with the government in Pakistan on the issue.

“We are pleased to announce that with the help of the government of Pakistan we will be holding all Cambridge International AS & A Levels as timetabled, so that students can progress to the next stage of their education,” said the CIE.

The board said that they have agreed that Cambridge O Level and IGCSE exams will be held only from May 15 onwards.

“We are now looking urgently at how best to make this work. We will not switch to school-assessed grades,” vowed the board. It added that they will provide more information to schools next week.

The statement by the CIE came hours after Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on late Thursday evening announced that CIE has agreed to reschedule ‘O’ level exams to after May 15.

The minister said that the decision was taken after a detailed discussion with relevant bodies, adding that related details will be shared by Cambridge later.

“However, ‘A’ and ‘As’ level exams will take place as per the original timetable, following all the SOPs. Wishing everyone success in the exams,” he said.