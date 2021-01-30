Shafqat Mehmood says all educational institutions will reopen from Monday

F.P. Report

SUKKUR: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on Saturday said that coronavirus pandemic has affected studies of students; however, primary and middle schools as well as all universities will reopen from February 1.

Talking to media persons in Sukkur, Shafqat Mehmood said that the country is suffering from high level of corruption because of personal interests and looting of past rulers. Now there is a Prime Minister in Pakistan whi is honest and no one can accuse him of any wrongdoing, he added.

Responding to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement about the province, the minister said Sindh is our province and what PM Imran meant was that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is not in government in the province.

He further said that history and heritage of Sindh is worth seeing and he is also on visit of the province from last few days.