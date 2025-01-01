Shah Mahmood Qureshi: “Imran Khan’s Release Depends on Legal Battle, Not Trump”

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi has advised the public not to pin their hopes on former US President Donald Trump for Imran Khan’s release.

Speaking to the media from Adiala Jail, Qureshi emphasized that Khan’s freedom could only be secured through legal efforts and steadfastness, not through reliance on external figures. He referenced a statement made last November by PTI leader Latif Khosa, who suggested that Trump’s return to power might benefit Imran Khan. However, the US State Department had firmly denied any involvement in Pakistan’s internal affairs.

Qureshi stressed the need for national consensus on key reforms, asserting that no single leader can solve the country’s challenges alone. He urged all political parties to agree on forming an independent and autonomous election commission to ensure free and fair elections.

Reaffirming his innocence, Qureshi claimed he had been wrongfully imprisoned for two years and had no involvement in the May 9 events. “If Imran Khan takes an oath and says that I discussed the May 9 events with him, I am ready to face any consequences,” he declared.

He also underscored the importance of an independent judiciary and a free media, stating that these institutions are vital for a stable democracy and do not pose a threat to anyone.

Source: The Express Tribune