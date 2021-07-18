Shah opens liberary at UC Bilal Town

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh government has launched “Library in Each Union Council Program” under Local Government Department and in this regard, Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah inaugurated first library at UC Bilal Town, Orangi Town on Sunday.

PPP MPA Liaqat Askani, PPP General Secretary West Ahmed Ali Jan, Secretary Local Government Board Zameer Abbasi, Regional Director Local Government Zakir Hussain Radhan and a large number of local residents were present on the occasion. Addressing the ceremony, Shah stated that “Public Library in each UC” was an initiative of Local Government Department to provide avenues and facilities to youth of Sindh to become readers but not wanderers. Each UC shall establish one library within one month time adding that the facility would be fully equipped to meet highest standards, required as such and a wide range of books on various disciplines would attract vast readership.

The minister said that Library of KMC, DMC’s and other local bodies were also being upgraded and added Public Library in each union council would be completed under union councils funds and at least one library would be established in 1526 Union Councils across the province.

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party have no any MPA, MNA from west district but we have library program from Union Council 28 Bilal Town district West. He said that PPP believes in serving the people without any discrimination. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and members of Sindh Cabinet are working day and night to fulfill the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He said that development schemes worth billions of rupees have been earmarked in the current year budget for District West, while crores of rupees have also been allocated in the budget of KMC for the district.

He said that the infrastructure of district was being improved while water problem in the district would be resolved soon. He said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had warned him to solve the problems of sewerage and water. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that jobs would be given to the youth of the district on merit at the union council level. No one would come from outside of district. Replying to a question, he said that PPP was not afraid of any alliance.

These people have been tested, it is not a new phenomenon for us to face. Politically, they have been fighting elections against PPP, they were in alliance in recent by-elections of Badin, and defeated by PPP.

He claimed that PPP would achieve more success in the upcoming local body elections. In reply to another question, he said that Khwaja Izhar had used hate words in recent press conference. They were feeling pain as someone has put his foot on their tail. He added that the politics of threats would not work more. Era of deadbodies in sacks is over now. District Central DC has deposited crores of rupees in the state exchequer.

He asked the officers to continue thier work with courage. He further said that Pakistan Peoples Party does not do politics of hatred. Urdu speakers are as important to us as Sindhi and Balochi speaking.

On the situation in Afghanistan, he said that the situation in Afghanistan is alarming, Karachi is about to get flood of Afghan refugees once again. He asked MQM, PSP, Jamaat-e-Islami to come together and talk about how to stop them. This is an important issue for Karachi. On the issue of census, they backed down, but all the stakeholders in Karachi should come up with a strategy to stop the pressure of Afghan refugees.