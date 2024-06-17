Shah Rukh, Akshay’s warm hug at Modi’s oath-taking delights fans

NEW DELHI (Web Desk): Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar embraced each other at the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sparking a wave of admiration from fans across the internet.

Bollywood stars including Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, and Vikrant Massey added to the grandeur of the prestigious occasion.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth added to the star-studded affair, journeying to New Delhi to partake in the momentous event.

Draped in an ethereal white and golden saree, Kangana Ranaut epitomized grace as she arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony.

Having emerged victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Mandi constituency, Kangana arrived at the venue while sporting her signature bob hairstyle and a minimalistic makeup look. She accessorized her attire with a resplendent necklace and earrings, exuding regality with every step.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar made a dapper statement in formal attire, donning a pink shirt paired with black pants as he graced the venue with his presence.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani, arrived at the ceremony, exuding charm in his classic black attire and trademark ponytail.

The event also witnessed the attendance of business magnate Mukesh Ambani, along with his son Anant Ambani.