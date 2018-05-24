Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif have a quality time on the set of ‘Zero’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s 2018 release, Zero, is being directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by SRK’s own production house, Red Chillies Entertainment.

The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in pivotal parts. The highly-anticipated film is expected to take the level of VFX and graphics used in a Bollywood film several notches higher. SRK will be portraying the character of a dwarf and will be awestruck by Katrina’s character of that of a superstar.

The buzz around the film has been hot with back-to-back pictures from the sets floating online. The latest one showcases Shah Rukh with his manager Pooja Dadlani, director Aanand L Rai and writer Himanshu Sharma. They all seem involved in a conversation that escalates from being serious to funny or the other way around. Take a look at the stills and tell us what you think about it!

Zero is expected to hit the theatres this December 21, 2018.

Advertisements