Shah Rukh Khan announces Aryan Khan’s directorial debut with Netflix series

(Web Desk): Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is set to make his directorial debut with a Netflix series in 2025.

The project, which is yet to be titled, will be produced by Gauri Khan under their banner, Red Chillies Entertainment. The series, set in the world of the film industry, is described as a multi-genre venture filled with high-stakes drama and self-aware humour.

Shah Rukh Khan, who founded Red Chillies Entertainment with his wife Gauri, said in a statement, “It’s a unique narrative brought to life by Aryan and the passionate minds at Red Chillies.” He also described the series as “all heart, all hustle, and a whole lot of entertainment.”

The actor shared the news on social media, expressing his excitement about his son’s upcoming project. In a post on X, he called it a “special day” and encouraged Aryan to “entertain people” through his storytelling, adding, “There’s No Business Like Show Business.”

The 27-year-old, who has stayed out of the limelight compared to his famous family, will direct a new series backed by the Shah Rukh Khan family’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment.

Suhana Khan, took to Instagram to tease her elder brother after Netflix officially announced his upcoming directorial debut. Suhana, who has been supportive of Aryan’s career move, shared Netflix India’s post announcing the project with a playful yet proud message: “Lots of laughs, drama, action, and a little bit of trouble—just like it always is with you. I cannot wait! So proud.”

While Aryan steps into the world of showbiz behind the camera, his sister Suhana has already made her debut as an actress with The Archies and will next appear alongside Shah Rukh in King, marking their first film together.

The series promises to offer an entertaining and bold take on the glitzy yet challenging world of Bollywood. The plot follows a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the complexities of the industry. It combines high drama with tongue-in-cheek humour and is set to feature blockbuster cameos and larger-than-life characters.

The project was unveiled at a special event in Los Angeles hosted by Bela Bajaria, Chief Content Officer at Netflix. Monika Shergill, VP of Content at Netflix India, also expressed excitement about collaborating with Red Chillies Entertainment on the new series, noting that Aryan Khan’s bold vision would make it a standout offering.

This series marks the sixth collaboration between Netflix and Red Chillies, following previous projects such as Darlings, Bhakshak, Class of ’83, Betaal, and Bard of Blood.