Shah Rukh Khan awaits ‘Pathaan’ to release, shares shirtless pic from bts

Web Desk

Earlier today, king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan shared a shirtless picture from the set of upcoming film Pathan, the new picture is going crazy on the internet.

SRK, in the picture, seems to flaunt his abs while sitting on sofa. He wrote: “Me to My shirt today: Tum hoti toh kaisa hota… Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti….. Tum hoti toh aisa hota… Me also waiting for #Pathaan.”

As soon as the picture came out, fans went crazy, shared red hearts, fire emoticons in the comment section of the post.

Actor Tiger Shroff also commented, wrote: “I was thinking of taking a rest day. And then I saw this. Legend”, whereas Rich Chadha commented: “Jin logon ki shaadiyan hone ko hai… ehtiyat baratna hoga”.

The picture clearly shows that not only the audience is waiting for Pathaan to release but SRK himself is eagerly waiting for the film to hit the theatres.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji. His film Pathaan is slated to release on January 25th, 2023. The actor also have Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dhunki lined up next, reports IndiaToday.