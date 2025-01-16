Shah Rukh Khan calls Chris Martin ‘one in a billion’ in heartfelt tribute

(Wbe Desk): Shahrukh Khan lauded Coldplay’s lead vocalist Chris Martin in a heart-warming post after his back-to-back concerts in Mumbai.

Coldplay’s ongoing concert world tour, Music of Spheres, recently kicked off in Mumbai, India.

During the concert, Martin sparked a wave of excitement among fans by giving a shout-out to the King of Bollywood.

In a reel shared by the Pathan star on Instagram, the band is seen jamming to music with the crowd when Martin says, “Shah Rukh Khan forever. Go.”

The gesture makes the fans go wild and the band continues to play the music again.

“Look at the stars…look how they shine for you….and everything you do!” The Dilwale actor wrote in his Instagram post praising A Sky Full of Stars singer. “My brother Chris Martin, you make me feel special like your songs!!”

Paying his gratitude to Martin, the 59-year-old star said, “Love you and a big hug to your team. You are one in a billion my friend. India loves u, @coldplay !!!”

Previously, when Dua Lipa came to perform in India she also honoured the Kal Ho Na Ho star by performing a remix of Levitating x Woh Ladki Jo.

Many celebrities, including Shreya Ghoshal, Papon and Vikramaditya Motwane also attended the concert.

Coldplay will perform another show in DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday and then will head on to their fourth show at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium for two more shows on January 25th and another on January 26th.