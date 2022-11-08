Shah Rukh Khan to visit Sharjah International Book Fair 2022

Monitoring Desk

SHARJAH: Shah Rukh Khan will participate in the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair on Friday, Nov 11, at 6 pm.

The award is SIBF’s initiative to recognize and honour individuals whose efforts in their careers have helped transcend cultural barriers and whose contributions to the arts have created cultural ties between varying identities.

The multifaceted actor, producer and businessman, SRK or King Khan – as he is popularly known – has appeared in more than 80 films over a three-decade-long career and enjoys a fan following that cuts across ages and races.

The versatile actor is best known for his romantic roles in blockbuster hits including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Devdas, and My Name is Khan, amongst many other record-breaking hits.

On the work front, Khan was last seen in a cameo in Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji. His film Pathaan is slated to release on January 25, 2023.

Known to be an avid reader and articulate speaker, the actor has shared his interest in books and mentions how he finds leisure in reading and uses reading as a getaway during his hectic schedule at work.