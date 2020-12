F.P Report

PESHAWAR: Shah Sawar Khan Khalil of Shahi Bala passed away yesterday.

He was hospitalized since last few days due to Corona.

Shah Sawar Khan was father in law of Dr Hassan Khalil, Rafiq Khan, Arshad Khan and Jalil Afridi of The Frontier Post.

His funeral will be held at 11am in his ancestral village, Shahi Bala.