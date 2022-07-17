Shahbaz Gill arrested for violating Section 144

MUZAFFARGAH (PPI): PTI leader Shahbaz Gill has been arrested from Muzaffargarh for violating Section 144, announced Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar on Sunday.

Confirming his arrest, Shahbaz Gill said he was surrounded by the police and practically he is under arrest.

Earlier, in a tweet Shahbaz Gill said “A heavy contingent of police arrived in PP-272. Shahbaz Gill is trapped in a factory. I am not afraid of arrest. Imran Khan’s soldier is not afraid of such tactics. We did not come to do terrorism, I am ready to be arrested.”

Related