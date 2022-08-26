Shahbaz Gill’s bail plea adjourned till today

ISLAMABAD (INP): A local court in Islamabad has adjourned the hearing on the bail application of incarcerated PTI leader Shahbaz Gill till Saturday as police have failed to produce record before the court. Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra on Friday heard the petition filed by Gill seeking his post-arrest bail.

At the outset of hearing, when police did not submit record to the court, the petitioner’s lawyer requested the court to put off hearing till tomorrow. The judge asked the police officer what was his problem and why the record was not submitted.

The police officer told the court that the investigating officer would reach by tomorrow evening beseeching the judge to adjourn the hearing of the case till Monday. But refusing to grant his request, the judge asked the officer to arrange for the IO’s ticket. On this, the petitioner’s lawyers offered to buy the IO an air ticket. The judge then ordered the police to produce the record till tomorrow by 12noon and warned that in case of non-compliance, their seniors would get into trouble.

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill, who is currently in Islamabad Police custody in connection with questioning about his anti-Pakistan Army remarks during a talk show on a private TV channel, on Thursday filed a bail application in the sessions court. The PTI leader, in his application, said that those who filed the case against him did so with a mala fide intent and out of political grudge. “My statement was twisted to implicate me in a false case,” he said, adding, “I am a professor and teach at foreign universities. And there was no justification for inserting the sections in the case registered against me.”

Therefore, Gill added, his bail application should be accepted. On Wednesday, a district and sessions court in Islamabad had rejected the police’s request for an extension in the physical remand of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill and sent him to Adiala Jail on judicial remand. The Islamabad police had on August 9, arrested the PTI leader from the limits of Banigala police station after he made some seditious remarks against the Pakistan Army during a talk show on a private TV channel.

Related