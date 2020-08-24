Shahbaz lambastes PTI govt over propoganda against PML-N

ISLAMABAD (Online): Opposition leader in the National Assembly Sheh-baz Sharif on Monday lambasted the PTI-led government over its “unparalleled propaganda against the PML-N” as well as a failure to prove corruption against the former ruling party.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons in Lahore.

Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s administration, Shehbaz Sharif said it was a government that is the “worst in the history, incompetent, and one that neither knows governance nor is concerned about the problems the public faces”.

“In two years, the [rising] inflation has brought people to the brink of disaster. First, sugar was exported and the gains from depreciation in the rupee were availed. Farmers were punished and the exporters made billions. “The price of sugar has gone above Rs100 [a kilo]. Now, sugar is being imported,” he said.

The PML-N President also expressed his condolences over the passing of National Party President Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, saying the late senator always stood strong with democracy and the Constitution of Pakistan.

“Hasil Bizenjo made innumerable sacrifices,” the PML-N leader said.

Shehbaz was accompanied by senior party leaders, including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail, and former foreign minister Khawaja Asif.

For the first time in history, there was a shortage of wheat even before the harvest season ended. A member of the government asked on the floor of the House where the wheat had gone!

Shehbaz said oil prices were jacked up in one shocking move.

“Electricity prices skyrocketed but the circular credit is still out of control,” he added.

“The [government’s] worst incompetence and incompetence has led to load-shedding of electricity as well. Projects using oil should have been shut down but there was a conflict of interest,” he stated.

He noted how exports did not rise despite the rupee depreciating 40 percent.

“For the second time in the country’s history, GDP growth was negative,” he mentioned, saying the first one was in 1952. “There is nothing but misery and hardship under the Tabdeeli Sarkaar!”