Shahbaz should ask Nawaz to return home, face court cases: Fawad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said on Monday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shahbaz Sharif instead of bringing millions of people to Islamabad, should ask his brother Nawaz Sharif to return from London and face court cases.

Reacting to a press conference of Shahbaz Sharif, he said that Sharif brothers should face cases against them in courts of law.

Terming the tirade of Shahbaz Sharif as ridiculous, Chaudhry Fawad said that he should not make such frivolous statements at Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam.

He said that on the one hand, millions of rupees had been spent on grandson’s wedding in London while on the other hand, they were crying that people of Pakistan were facing problems due to inflation.

He said that the crocodile tears shed by the PML-N leadership over inflation and price hike were manifestation of their duplicity.

Chaudhry Fawad asked Shahbaz Sharif to quit politics and hold consultations with his lawyers.

He said that owing to the strong court cases against Shahbaz Sharif, it did not seem that he would be able to address public rallies for long time.

He said at a time when the focus of whole world was on Afghanistan, the PML-N leadership has not uttered a word about it.

The manner in which the PML-N leadership was seeking the support of the world powers was disgraceful, he remarked.

Taking a jibe at the PML-N, he said that they have toss for party presidency on monthly basis. He said this time Shahbaz Sharif was the president, next time it would be Maryam Nawaz and then Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.