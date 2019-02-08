Shahbaz Sr rejoins PHF as secretary

Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Former Olympian Shahbaz Ahmad Senior has once again taken the charge of the Secretary of Pakistan Hockey Federation on Thursday. Shahbaz resigned in the month of December 2018 from his position after getting disheartened from the government. Shahbaz while talking to media said that a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan can solve all issues of Hockey.

“Imran Khan will be aware of the problems that Hockey in Pakistan faces,” he said, “We have often asked to conduct audit of the funds that have been granted by the Government” “We’ll try our best that FIH board will not charge or ban Pakistan in the executive meeting” “Former Olympians of every federation are raising fingers on funds issue only,” Shahbaz said.