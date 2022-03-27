Shahbaz will be PM in next few days: Muqam

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: President Pakistan Muslim League Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Amir Muqam has said that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will be the Prime Minister of the country in next few days. Problems could be solved at their doorstep. Sui will complete incomplete gas projects and deliver gas to deprived areas, resume gas projects that were shut down in four years.

Reflects that many of these darkest eras are coming to an end Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif will bring the country back on track.

They will end deprivation in Khawaja Khel Tehsil of Swat Mehboob-ur-Rehman was addressing large gatherings for Haji Zameen in Bahrain Tehsil and Abrar Khan in Charbagh. He expressed full confidence in PML-N and Engineer Amir Muqam.

