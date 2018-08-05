Shaheen Airlines contacts PIA to rescue stranded Pakistanis in China

ISLAMABAD: Shaheen Airlines on Sunday has contacted Pakistan Internatinal Airlines (PIA) to make arrangements for the rescue of more than 300 Pakistanis who are stranded in China’s Guangzhou city.

The passengers had to reach Pakistan through a private airline on July 29 but they were left stranded after Shaheen Air flight delayed due to dispute a with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Some of the passengers have also reportedly fallen sick as they continue to await their return.

Earlier, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, taking notice of the matter of over 300 Pakistani passengers stranded in China, had ordered to hold the hearing of the case.