KABUL (Ariana News): Suhail Shaheen has criticized the United Nations for not having invited the Islamic Emirate to attend the 79th UN General Assembly.

In a post on X, Shaheen said: “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has both support of the people of Afghanistan and writ all over the country but still no representative or delegation from IEA is invited to participate in the current UNGA meeting.”

Shaheen is the Islamic Emirate’s designated representative to the UN but has not been allowed to claim Afghanistan’s seat.

In his post, Shaheen said: “Such posture doesn’t solve any issue but rather deepens the gap and is against the policy of engagement with IEA which the UN claims to be following.”

Shaheen’s post comes as world leaders have started gathering in New York for the start of this week’s annual meeting.

However, this year’s summit is expected to how to better tackle the swirl of conflicts and crises across a fragmented world as well as plan on how to tackle the future.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued the challenge a year ago after sounding a global alarm about the survival of humanity and the planet: Come to a “Summit of the Future” and make a new commitment to multilateralism – the foundation of the United Nations and many other global bodies – and start fixing the aging global architecture to meet the rapidly changing world.

The UN chief told reporters last week that the summit “was born out of a cold, hard fact: international challenges are moving faster than our ability to solve them.”