Shaheen: delaying recognition of Islamic Emirate no longer logical

KABUL (TOLONews): Suhail Shaheen, the ambassador of the Islamic Emirate in Qatar, told TOLOnews that regional countries, recognizing the realities in Afghanistan, have begun engaging with the caretaker government at various levels.

Shaheen warned that further delaying recognition of the Islamic Emirate is no longer logical. “The Islamic Emirate is a current reality of Afghanistan. The region and the world have come to acknowledge this, which is why they are now engaging with us. We believe that issues can be resolved through understanding and engagement. Over the past 40 years, many global powers tried confrontation and aggression, and it didn’t work,” he said.

Regarding relations with Pakistan, he stated that Kabul seeks good ties with Islamabad, but those ties must be mutual, balanced, and free from “blame games.”

According to Shaheen, countries like India and Iran have also come to realize that the caretaker government operates independently of any foreign power, a fact that has shifted their approach.

He added, “We support positive relations with Pakistan and our other neighbors, but they must be reciprocal to be effective.”

Political analyst Mohammad Aslam Danishmal said: “The Afghan government should continue its balanced policy as it has so far.”

The caretaker government has repeatedly called for international recognition. In response, the international community has outlined conditions including the formation of an inclusive government, respect for human rights, and combating terrorism and drug trafficking.