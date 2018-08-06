Shaheen flight brings back stranded Pakistanis from China

F.P. Report

LAHORE : A flight carrying more than 200 Pakistanis stranded in China reached Lahore on Monday.

An SAI flight NL-892 left from Lahore at 2am and reached Guangzhou at approximately 11am [CST] on August 6. The flight NL-891 with 214 passengers on-board returned to Pakistan 1 hour and 50 minutes before its scheduled time.

More than 200 passengers had to reach Pakistan through a Shaheen Air flight on July 29 but they were left stranded after the flight was delayed due to dispute with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Shaheen Air International was prohibited to utilise facilities and services offered by the CAA after failing to clear dues amounting Rs.1.5 billion.

Earlier, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar, taking notice of the matter of over 200 Pakistani passengers stranded in China, had ordered to hold the hearing of the case.