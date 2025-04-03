Shaheen urges UN not to politicize Afghanistan’s UN seat

KABUL (TOLONews): Suhail Shaheen, head of the Afghan Embassy in Qatar, has called on the international community to refrain from using Afghanistan’s seat at the United Nations as a tool for political leverage.

He emphasized that the Islamic Emirate is the legitimate representative of the Afghan people and therefore considers it essential for the UN seat to be handed over to a representative of the caretaker government.

Shaheen stated: “I urge the international community and United Nations officials not to use this seat as a means of pressure or for political objectives.”

Some political analysts have also described the transfer of Afghanistan’s seat at the UN to the Islamic Emirate as a positive step toward strengthening the country’s real presence in international institutions.

Saleem Paygir, a political affairs analyst, said: “If the realities of the current situation in Afghanistan can be reflected at the United Nations, it will lead to greater engagement and increased aid from the UN to our people. It will also raise international awareness about Afghanistan’s current condition.”

Najib-ur-Rahman Shamal, another political expert, said: “Granting Afghanistan’s UN seat to the Islamic Emirate could play a significant role in expanding Afghanistan’s relations with other countries, strengthening its global presence, and enhancing its international legitimacy. I hope serious steps are taken in this direction.”

This comes as the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly called on the international community to hand over Afghanistan’s seat at the United Nations to its appointed representative, a request that has so far gone unanswered.