KABUL (TOLOnews): The Islamic Emirate, in response to remarks by a Republican member of the US Congress regarding the withdrawal from Afghanistan, stated that the withdrawal of US forces was based on the Doha Agreement.

Suhail Shaheen, the head of the Islamic Emirate’s political office in Qatar, emphasized that prior to negotiations between the US and the Islamic Emirate, the US had increased its troop levels in Afghanistan. However, the presence of US forces in Afghanistan did not yield positive results.

Suhail Shaheen, head of the Islamic Emirate’s political office in Qatar, said: “The US implemented several strategies in Afghanistan and increased the number of its troops, but none of these strategies produced results. They could not win the war practically in Afghanistan, which is why they proposed negotiations to the Islamic Emirate.”

The withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan has always elicited reactions from United States (US) officials.

Recently, a Republican member of the US Congress told Fox News that the Biden administration’s foreign policy “has left the world in a worse situation, starting with the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.”

“We must adopt a moderate policy with both the Eastern and Western worlds to ensure that Afghanistan does not once again become a battlefield for proxy wars and invasions by major powers,” said Salim Paigir, a political analyst.

A month after the September 11, 2001, attacks on New York’s Twin Towers in the US, the United States, under the banner of eliminating al-Qaeda, launched an invasion of Afghanistan.

This resulted in a twenty-year presence in the country, which finally ended on 9th of Sunbula 1400 Solar year, when, following the return of the Islamic Emirate to power, the last US soldier departed from Afghanistan, marking the end of the US’s twenty-year war in the country.