Shahid Afridi announces visit to LoC, backs Prime Minister’s ‘Kashmir Hour’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: :Former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi on Wednesday announced to visit the Line of Control (LoC) to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir after India illegally scrapped its autonomy by revoking Article 370.

Calling for people to support Prime Minister Imran Khan for Kashmir Hour, Shahid Afridi announced that he will be taking part in a series of events to show solidarity and express support with the people of Kashmir.

He said in a tweet that he would be present at Quaid’s mausoleum at noon on Friday and asked his fans to join him there to express solidarity with the Kashmiris who are suffering at the hands of the Indian government’s barbaric acts in the Occupied Kashmir, the cricket Country reported.

The all-rounder also said that he would visit the home of a martyr on September 6 and would soon be visiting the Line of Control.

Afridi in a tweet appealed: “Let’s respond to PM call for Kashmir Hour as a nation. I will be at Mazar e Quaid at 12 pm on Friday. Join me to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren. On 6 Sep I will visit home of a Shaheed. I will soon be visiting LOC”.