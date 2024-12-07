Shahid Afridi breaks silence on rumoured relationship with Indian actress Sonali Bendre

(Web Desk): Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has addressed long-standing rumours regarding his alleged relationship with Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre.

Speaking at a special session during the 17th Urdu International Conference and Karachi Festival at the Arts Council, Afridi responded to questions about the rumoured affair with a light-hearted comment.

When asked about the rumours, Afridi smiled and replied, “Now I am a grandfather,” subtly dismissing the speculation.

Afridi also responded to another personal query, stating, “I haven’t accepted myself as a grandfather yet. I will only consider myself one when I have a grandchild from my fifth daughter.”

Speculation about a romantic relationship between Indian actress Sonali Bendre and cricketers, including Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar, has been circulating for years. However, both players have consistently denied the rumours.