Shahid Afridi inaugurates Book Library in Tank

F.P. Report

TANK: Cricket Star Shahid Afridi Saturday inaugurated restoration of book library in District Tank closed for the last 15 years. Shahid Afridi visited Tank and inaugurated Public Library, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kabir Afridi, Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Yousaf Jatoi, Additional Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Iqbal, Tehsil Municipal Officer Muhammad Faizan Marwat and DSP Iqbal Baloch was also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Shahid Afridi said that education is must for development of a country and it is basic right of a child but unfortunately 30 million children have no access to education. Shahid Afridi said that the aim of restoration of library is to facilitate children in getting modern education. He said that computers would also be provided to library.

He said that Shahid Afridi Foundation will work to resolve the long lasting drinking water problem of district Tank. He said that youth of southern districts have good talent of sports but due to unavailability of facilities including grounds that’s why their potential go waste so the Shahid Afridi Foundation plans to establish cricket academy in Tank. Shahid Afridi in his tweet on August 18 had stated that youth is our future and education is paramount to their development and was announced to ensure restoration of this library with the help of Shahid Afridi Foundation.

PTI’s MPA Faisal Amin Gandapur in his tweet was stated that the Library was used to be almost 20 years ago. Now the building is dangerous and planned for demolition. He said Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Kabir Afridi has asked to clean up its surroundings immediately and Library would be set up soon.

Akhtar Munir Bettani and Ikram Mehsud informed that they had used to this Library during their school and college time and was getting knowledge from reading different books but unfortunately it was closed by than administration which was turned into garbage dump site. They have appreciated Shahid Khan Afridi and MPA Faisal Amin Khan for announcing restoration of library in Tank. It is worth mentioning here that the youth of district Tank has started campaign on social media for restoration of the only Library situated in Tehsil Municipal Administration Tank which is closed almost for the last two decades and its building is dangerous and near to fall.