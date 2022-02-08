Shahid Afridi is opening up his own restaurant in Dubai

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): We have seen Shahid Afridi with a bat and ball but an apron was the last thing we had expected him to put on. The cricketer’s newest venture may be opening his own restaurant.

He shared a video of himself in a chef’s jacket, slicing tomatoes and showing off some of his culinary skills. The cricketer is opening a restaurant in Dubai that will offer authentic desi food to people residing in the city.

Afridi, who is currently playing for the Quetta Gladiators this PSL season, shared the news with a video and wrote, “one step closer to the big announcement”. He said he will be revealing other details very soon.

“Get ready to give your taste buds a mouthwatering triple tarka,” Afridi wrote in his post along with hashtags of his restaurant’s name, Lala Darbar.

The business page says that it is an “authentic desi restaurant chain” by the cricketer. Details such as the location or menu haven’t been revealed yet.

Of course a restaurant by an athlete means it will have a touch of the sportsman’s passion for cricket and we can already see that in the logo of his restaurant. His famous victory pose made it to the restaurant’s banner but the intriguing part is always the menu, the names of the dishes and if they will be named after him. Will we be getting a Lala karhai with a side of Boom Boom naan?

Afridi also has a skincare line called Ooh Lala which is marketed as a premium quality range that offers quality personal care products. He also owns a clothing brand called Hope Not Out that has leisurewear for both men and women.

Afridi isn’t the only Pakistani athlete to have ventured into food-related businesses. Inzamam Ul Haq, Saeed Anwar and Shoaib Malik have all dipped their toes in the food business too. Haq and Anwar run a meat store by the name Meat One that offers fresh and healthy meat whereas Malik opened a restaurant in Lahore called The Rice Bowl which offers comfort food.